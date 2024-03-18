With Calgary’s iconic downtown mall set to close before summer kicks off, it’s hard not to think fondly of all the tasty food it has offered since it opened in 1993.

From some of the best food court restaurants in town to Calgary’s first (and only) short-lived Hard Rock Cafe, this strange mall also found a way into our hearts — through our stomachs!

Most of these spots have at least four-star Google reviews, and if you’ve ever tried them for yourself, you’ll know why.

Sumo Sushi

The food here is great, but there was nothing quite like stopping by for a cold beer and a platter of sushi on a hot summer day.

Grandma’s Garden

This unassuming spot makes a killer sandwich, and if you ask anyone around Calgary, you might be surprised how often its name pops up in a list of recommendations.

One Reddit user summed up its charming recipes well, sharing, “Grandma’s Garden in the Eau Claire Mall food court makes amazing sandwiches. Classic ingredients made with care, nothing pretentious. Try it before the mall is gone!”

Taichi Asian Cuisine

If you were really hungry before or after a movie or after taking a walk by the nearby Bow River, chances are you stopped by this place to get a healthy heap of tasty Asian cuisine. It was always yummy with generous portion sizes.

Jackie’s Thai Food

Another tasty alternative if you are feeling famished is Jackie’s Thai Food. It is a much-loved spot in Calgary with over 100 Google reviews and a well-earned 4.6 stars. It’s also an affordable taste of authentic Thai food, with its socials promising a meal for under $10!

A Good Taste of Britain

If you were looking for a flavourful snack or some exclusively British ingredients, visiting A Good Tate of Britain felt like opening a pantry to some of the country’s best flavours. From Walker’s chips to Iron Bru, you’d be sure to find whatever you had your heart set on.

It officially closed its doors in November 2022.

Sweet Surprise

If you couldn’t find something to satisfy your sweet tooth in the mall’s unique food court, you likely stopped by this store on the way by to nab a tasty treat. Its colourful interior was always a temptation when walking through the mall.

Hard Rock Cafe

Many Calgarians might be surprised to learn that the iconic restaurant chain once had a location in Calgary!

It opened in 1995 before closing its doors five years later in 2000.

As anyone who has visited the restaurant knows, it’s not just the food that is memorable; it’s all about the style and the vibes. Now, it’s a distant memory, but there is still evidence for its existence, including some Calgary-specific merch floating around like this ’90s sweater.

Old Spaghetti Factory

While this one might not technically count since it wasn’t inside the mall itself, it’s impossible not to include this much-loved spot in the round-up.

Although the building was fully demolished last year, it’s still firmly etched into the minds of many Calgarians (as is its famous tri-flavoured Spumoni ice cream).

If you’re still looking for a blast of nostalgia after looking through this list of restaurants, make sure you check out our list of the stores in Eau Claire Market that we will also miss.