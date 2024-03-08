7 stores Calgarians will definitely miss at Eau Claire Market

It’s no longer a surprise that the iconic Eau Claire Market is set to close its doors, but an announcement shared by the mall earlier this week has brought it top of mind for many Calgarians.

The market shared “with mixed emotions” that it will officially close its doors on May 31. We couldn’t help but think of all the unique stores it’s home to and will be gone for good.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our past and current retailers of Eau Claire Market, all of whom brought their own special flavour and character to the market over the years. We hope the community continues to support these independent retailers as they embark on new adventures beyond the walls of Eau Claire Market,” reads part of the announcement.

There won’t be any stores going up in their place as the spot is set to be the new location for the future Eau Claire Green Line LRT Station.

Until then, these are the unique, one-of-a-kind stores we have grown to love and will definitely be revisiting before they close for good.

Son of the Pharaoh

Full of knickknacks, incense, and more, you have likely stepped through its doors before out of sheer curiosity. The good news is that if you love this place, there is a second location in Calgary on 17th Avenue!

Gifts Plus

The market’s ’90s roots are on full display with this iconic storefront. It’s been a great spot to visit if you’re looking for an eclectic selection of Canadiana and Indigenous gifts. If you’re visiting the city or looking for a great locally themed gift, this is a unique spot to stop by!

Apik Art Gallery

The unique artwork in many of its storefronts is part of the Eau Claire Market visitor experience. Apik Art Gallery is a noticeable one where you have likely enjoyed admiring an artwork or two while passing by.

If you’ve had an eye on a piece, you might want to stop by on March 23 from 6 to 10 pm during their blowout sale!

Tibetan Trom

This is another great store with an eclectic selection of clothing, knickknacks, jewelry, and so much more. When it’s open, you probably know it for the racks of clothes that extend out into the mall.

Sweet Surprise

If you couldn’t find something to satisfy your sweet tooth in the mall’s unique food court, you likely stopped by this store on the way by to nab a tasty treat. Its colourful interior was always a temptation when walking through the mall.

Zen & Accessories

For anyone with a boho vibe, this store is hard to match with its wide selection of intricately designed scarves and ponchos.

Eau Claire Cineplex Odeon

Last but certainly not least is the Cineplex Odeon, located on the second floor. For many movie-goers, the experience is a love/hate relationship, with a mixture of vintage nostalgia and uncomfortable, old-school seats.

No matter your movie-watching preference, true movie lovers are bound to miss this spot, as it has been home to the Calgary International Film Festival for years.