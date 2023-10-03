Signature Cocktail Week returns to Calgary with 30+ unique creations

Calling all cocktail connoisseurs! A cross-Canada celebration of bars, bartenders, and their delicious drinks is returning to Calgary this month.

The annual St-Rémy Signature Cocktail Week starts on Sunday, October 15, and wraps up on Sunday, October 22. That means you’ll only have seven days to discover some of the city’s top establishments and their unique cocktail creations.

According to organizers, this year’s Signature Cocktail Week is bigger and better than ever. Participating bars and mixologists in each city will compete head-to-head to bring St-Rémy Signature to life through curated menus, exciting events, and custom activations.

The top bar chosen nationally will receive the chance to execute a pop-up of its establishment in New York City.

There are 11 Calgary bars and restaurants participating in this year’s Signature Cocktail Week, each serving up three signature cocktail creations featuring St-Rémy brandy. They include: The Rooftop

Milpa

Untitled

Proof

Notable Brix+Barrel

Pat And Betty

Bar Chouette

Klein Harris

Prickett Richard

Shelter “[This year] will be our best edition yet,” said Gez McAlpine, national trade marketing director for Rémy Cointreau Canada, in a release. “A celebration of the country’s and industry’s best talents and establishments, expect to see more exciting consumer and trade activations, more bars, and more cities.”

City winners and the national winner are slated to be announced on the week of October 23.