Ritzy downtown Calgary apartment with sweeping views sees a cool $1M+ price drop

Apr 17 2024, 8:11 pm
A stunning downtown Calgary apartment is on the market for a lot less money than it was just over two years ago, so now could be your chance to scoop it up!

The waterfront penthouse at 1307, 738, 1st Avenue SW is listed for a whopping $6,899,900, which is over $1,000,000 shy of its $7,900,000 price tag in January 2022.

It’s a pretty hefty sum, but this awesome apartment comes with some pretty incredible perks.

There is an expansive deck where you can take in the stunning views all around the city, including sweeping mountain panoramas and an incredible view of the Bow River.

You don’t have to just take in the views from afar, either. It’s in a prime location near prominent city landmarks and walking paths like the Peace Bridge and Prince’s Island Park.

Despite its convenient location, you don’t have to be a huge walker or biker to enjoy an easy commute. This place comes with titled parking and a private four-car garage. You can even indulge in a car wash!

If you venture outside of the apartment, there are plenty of amenities to enjoy at the Concord building, including a summer water garden and a skating rink in the winter, a full fitness facility, a lounge, and a kitchen for residents to use.

As amazing as these perks are, you might have a hard time leaving your apartment with its breathtaking features.

The home boasts an open layout with marble throughout, along with floor-to-ceiling windows, automated blinds, oak trim and wall treatments, new interior solid wood doors with custom hand-forged iron detailing, and plenty of other lavish fixtures.

The sleek, Porsche-designed kitchen has marble countertops, a Miele appliance package with a built-in espresso maker, a six-burner gas range with a griddle, and carbon fibre cabinetry.

You’ll love to entertain in this property, with a custom, temperature-controlled glass-enclosed wine room off the kitchen, an open-concept living and dining room, and a large outdoor living space with a barbecue kitchen and gas hook-ups for a fire pit table.

If you’re in the mood to check out more glamorous properties around the city, make sure to check out our list of the most expensive houses in Calgary right now here.

With files from Elle McLean

