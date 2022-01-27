A Look Inside: $7.9 million apartment in downtown Calgary with mountain views (PHOTOS)

An apartment in downtown Calgary has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a $7.9 million price tag.

To be fair, there’s also a glass-enclosed wine room, a media room, mountain views, and a recent multi-million dollar renovation, but if we had that kind of money to spend, we’d probably buy a single-detached house (or five).

Listed by RE/MAX Real Estate (Central) for $7,988,000, the 3,544-square-foot Eau Claire home is located just steps from the Bow River and Pace Bridge, with easy access to Prince’s Island Park Kensington, downtown Calgary, and all that the city has to offer.

Located in The Concord building at 738 1st Avenue SW, this Calgary apartment provides waterfront sub-penthouse living with plenty of amenities. The building has 24-hour concierge and security, a summer water garden and a skating rink in the winter, a full fitness facility, its own car washes, a lounge, and a kitchen for residents to use.

The unit also comes with a titled four-car garage, complete with custom cabinetry and room for lifts.

The home boasts an open layout with marble throughout, along with floor-to-ceiling windows, automated blinds, oak trim and wall treatments, new interior solid wood doors with custom hand-forged iron detailing, and plenty of other lavish fixtures.

The sleek, Porsche-designed kitchen has marble countertops, a Miele appliance package that includes a built-in espresso maker and a six-burner gas range with a griddle, and carbon fibre cabinetry.

You’ll love to entertain in this property, with a custom, temperature-controlled glass-enclosed wine room off the kitchen, an open-concept living and dining room, and a large outdoor living space with a barbecue kitchen and gas hook-ups for a fire pit table.

Relax and watch a film in your secluded media room, which is home to built-in shelving and hand-forged iron French doors, providing an upscale Parisian feel.

The primary bedroom offers stunning vistas, access to the deck, and a built-in feature wall. There’s a walk-in closet with custom cabinets and built-in hampers, and the spa-inspired bathroom features marble walls and floors, along with an in-floor heating system.

The unit’s second bedroom is light and airy and comes equipped with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom of its own. There’s also a den with plenty of cabinetry and natural light for that work-from-home life.

Comparatively speaking, the average apartment in the city is selling for $252,000, while single-detached homes are listed at a benchmark price of $547,300, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board’s December 2021 report. In some towns across the province, you can find three-bedroom houses for under $250,000.

You could even buy a 21-unit apartment building in Calgary for just slightly more than this luxury apartment, with a property at 121 24th Avenue SW listed for $8 million.