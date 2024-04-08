Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

5 of the most expensive houses in Calgary right now

Apr 8 2024, 9:32 pm
Sotheby's International Realty Canada | Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

If you’re looking for a new house in Calgary and money is no issue, you might want to take a look at these incredible houses for sale around the city.

Many of them look like actual castles and come with so many unique features, from home theatres to grand staircases and so much more. 

If you’re looking for your dream home in Calgary, chances are you’ll find it somewhere on this list!

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW

  • Asking price: $7,900,000
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 14,000 square feet

40 Eagle Ridge Place SW

  • Asking price: 7,250,000
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 5,433 square feet

860 Hillcrest Avenue SW

  • Asking price: $6,000,000
  • Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,813 square feet

2605 Erlton Street SW

  • $3,988,000
  • Three-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 3,880 square feet

44 Spring Valley Lane SW

  • Asking price: $3,648,000
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 3,906 square feet
