5 of the most expensive houses in Calgary right now
Apr 8 2024, 9:32 pm
If you’re looking for a new house in Calgary and money is no issue, you might want to take a look at these incredible houses for sale around the city.
Many of them look like actual castles and come with so many unique features, from home theatres to grand staircases and so much more.
If you’re looking for your dream home in Calgary, chances are you’ll find it somewhere on this list!
44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW
- Asking price: $7,900,000
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 14,000 square feet
40 Eagle Ridge Place SW
- Asking price: 7,250,000
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 5,433 square feet
860 Hillcrest Avenue SW
- Asking price: $6,000,000
- Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 5,813 square feet
2605 Erlton Street SW
- $3,988,000
- Three-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 3,880 square feet
44 Spring Valley Lane SW
- Asking price: $3,648,000
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 3,906 square feet