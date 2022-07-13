Disney On Ice's "Road Trip Adventures" comes to Calgary this fall

Disney On Ice is returning to Calgary this fall with a one-of-a-kind live performance that is sure to bring together fans of all ages.

Road Trip Adventures, happening from November 17 to 20 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics to modern box office hits.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.

Join Aladdin in his princely parade and hear a brand new song from Jasmine that will leave you “speechless.” Then discover magic alongside Anna and Elsa from Frozen, and travel to sun-soaked Motunui to help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Guests will also take part in a Pride Lands safari with Simba and his friends, and explore London with Mary Poppins, Jack, and the lamplighters. And the fun continues in the larger-than-life comedic carnival as Woody and Bo Peep from Toy Story search for their new friend Forky.

There is also an opportunity to meet Moana through an add-on character experience that features a dance party, crafting, and interactive time with the Disney princess. Guests can even take a photo with Moana and the big mouse himself.

Tickets are on sale now!

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 11:30 am and 3:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: On sale online starting at $38.50