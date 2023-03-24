Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Here’s some good news for the growing tech industry in our city — there is a huge job fair coming to Calgary this May.

DiscoverTechYYC is coming to Calgary on May 5th at the Platform Innovation Centre.

The expo and job fair will feature employers from robotics, software, app development, and digital services.

This tech job fair in Calgary will feature 60+ startups that are hiring, post-secondaries, and skill-building organizations offering educational pathways and training opportunities.

There will also be a number of panel discussions that will allow you to hear directly from people in tech.

Throughout the day, they can also tune in to panel discussions to hear directly from people working in tech.

Last year’s event was attended by 1,500 people and this year registration is free!

It has been a bit of a rollercoaster the last few months in the tech industry. There have been a number of layoffs at some of the biggest companies in the world.

Calgary, unfortunately, has not been able to avoid those problems. But we have also seen real investment in tech in this city with a number of companies now calling Calgary home.

When: May 5

Where: Platform Innovation Centre (407 9 Ave SE)

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Cost: Free