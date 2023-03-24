EventsJobs

A huge tech job fair with over 60 employers is coming to Calgary this spring

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 24 2023, 10:04 pm
A huge tech job fair with over 60 employers is coming to Calgary this spring
Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest

Sat, January 28, 12:00pm

Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest
Roll for Initiative

Wed, April 5, 7:00pm

Roll for Initiative
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Here’s some good news for the growing tech industry in our city — there is a huge job fair coming to Calgary this May.

DiscoverTechYYC is coming to Calgary on May 5th at the Platform Innovation Centre.

James Brittain

The expo and job fair will feature employers from robotics, software, app development, and digital services.

This tech job fair in Calgary will feature 60+ startups that are hiring, post-secondaries, and skill-building organizations offering educational pathways and training opportunities.

There will also be a number of panel discussions that will allow you to hear directly from people in tech.

Throughout the day, they can also tune in to panel discussions to hear directly from people working in tech.

Last year’s event was attended by 1,500 people and this year registration is free!

It has been a bit of a rollercoaster the last few months in the tech industry. There have been a number of layoffs at some of the biggest companies in the world.

Calgary, unfortunately, has not been able to avoid those problems. But we have also seen real investment in tech in this city with a number of companies now calling Calgary home.

DiscoverTechYYC

When: May 5
Where: Platform Innovation Centre (407 9 Ave SE)
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Cost: Free

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.