Four airlines are hiring for over 50 jobs in Calgary right now

When you’re job searching, the benefits are key, and there aren’t many benefits that can compete with what some airlines in Calgary can offer.

So if you are looking for a job or looking for a change, here are four airlines (and one airport) hiring in Calgary right now.

Jobs: Air Canada is hiring for eight positions in Calgary, including Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant and Ground Support Equipment Technician.

Perks: Air Canada offers one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry. It offers employees and their immediate family members special rates on airfare. Plus, through Air Canada’s partners, employees also enjoy discounts on car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages, and tour operators.

More: For more information, check out its website.

Jobs: WestJet is currently hiring for seven positions in Calgary.

Perks: WestJet offers flight privileges within 10 days of employment. You can fly anywhere WestJet/WestJet Encore flies, standby, on an unlimited basis for a $0 base fare plus applicable taxes. Each employee receives a defined number of standby buddy passes per year (pro-rated) after 180 days, which can be gifted, and eight one-way 50% off confirmed flights. After six months of employment, you can fly with our partner airlines for a reduced base fare and standby.

More: For more information, check out its website.

Jobs: Flair is currently hiring for four positions in Calgary, including technical analyst and inflight operations support lead.

Perks: Flair offers flight attendants a comprehensive medical and benefits plan. They are also eligible to contribute to the company RRSP matching plan after 12 months of employment, and they are able to travel anywhere on our route network. Perks and benefits for other positions were not specified.

More: For more information, check out its website.

Jobs: Lynx is currently hiring for 15 positions in Calgary, including Cabin Crew, Digital Marketing Analyst, and Operations Duty Manager.

Perks: Lynx says it offers comprehensive benefits and HSA and the opportunity to travel where they fly.

More: For more information, check out its website.

Jobs: Calgary International Airport is hiring for three full-time positions and another 21 student positions. One of the jobs pays over $120,000.

Perks: YYC says it offers a competitive benefit and pension program, as well as a health and wellness program. Its comprehensive suite of options ensures that it can meet your unique needs.

More: For more information, check out its website.