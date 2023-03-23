The Calgary Youth Hiring Fair returns next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The City of Calgary is putting on the 24th Youth Hiring Fair next month, bringing together young people with employers.

The free event will be held on April 6 from 1:30 pm to 6 pm at the Big Four Building on the Calgary Stampede grounds.

The city says this is the largest youth hiring event in Calgary. Usually around 5,000 people between the ages of 15 and 24 attend this event.

This year there will be over 80 companies looking to fill vacancies immediately.

Tara Huxley, Community Programs & Services Coordinator for the city, says there will be a lot of jobs available.

“This year’s fair has attracted employers looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal employees in a variety of industries, including recreation, customer service, warehousing/labour, hospitality and financial services.”

The organizers of the Calgary Youth Hiring Fair remind anyone attending to bring their resumes. They say you can improve their chances of being hired by connecting with the Youth Employment Centre beforehand.

“The Youth Employment Centre has all sorts of free services and tools to help you prepare for the fair,” says Huxley. “Come in ahead of time to speak with an employment expert and get help polishing your resume, drafting a job search strategy, preparing for an interview and even doing career planning.”

If you can’t make it to the fair, The Centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm and offers anyone between 15 and 24 years old free career services and connections to employers all year round.

When: April 6

Where: The Big Four Building (1801 Big Four Trail SE)

Time: 1:30 to 6 pm

Cost: Free