There are tons of entry-level oil and gas jobs in Alberta and some pay over $100K

There is no shortage of jobs up for grabs in Alberta right now, and there are tons of well-paying ones in the oil and gas industry.

We scrolled through Indeed and found plenty of jobs, including everything from entry-level positions to some that pay upwards of $200,000 per year.

If you are looking to break into the oil and gas industry or are just on the hunt for a new job, check out some of these postings that pay a pretty penny.

What: Precision Drilling is looking to fill a variety of leasehand, floorhand, motorhand, derrickhand, and driller positions, and is willing to train for entry-level positions. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to enter the oil and gas industry.

Where: Nisku

Salary: $38 to $52 per hour

What: This privately owned service rig company is looking to fill various full-time floorhand, derrickmen, and driller positions. While no experience is necessary, a valid driver’s licence and H2S Alive & First Aid/CPR are entry-level requirements.

Where: Drayton Valley

Salary: $36 to $48 per hour

What: On top of a nice salary, this job offers a signing bonus, medical and dental benefits, a starter PPE kit, and opportunities for advancement. You’ll be working in both camp and non-camp conditions throughout BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Where: Nisku

Salary: $43.50 per hour

What: This company is looking to fill several drilling rig positions. Twilight Drilling offers regularly scheduled rotations, and benefits are available for all permanent employees. Some requirements include valid industry training certificates including, but not limited to, Energy Safety Canada, Enform H2S Alive, and eGSO/PST/CSO or equivalent.

Where: Locations across Alberta

Salary: $35 to $36 per hour

What: Power tong operators use equipment to thread drill casing into a well. They operate power tongs and other tools at the well site. To do this job, you need a high school diploma or equivalent, and valid safety certificates, including H2S, First Aid, WHMIS, TDG, and CSO. Experience in the oil and gas industry is helpful.

Where: Red Deer

Salary: $5,000 to $16,000 per month



What: This company is looking to fill various entry-level and other positions, including day and night supervisors, junior and senior operators, and green hands. All applicants must have a valid driver’s licence and current H2S and First Aid tickets.

Where: Across Alberta and northeast BC

Salary: $300 to $800 per day

What: Skyling Well Testing welcomes applicants of all experience levels for flowback and production testing positions, offering various work locations including local, hotel, and camp-based setups. The organization provides competitive wages, health benefits, RRSP matching, subsistence allowance (if applicable), and a referral hiring bonus program.

Where: Grande Prairie

Salary: $75,000 to $200,000 per year

What: If you’re looking to stay busy this season, Sideworx Connect is looking for water technicians immediately. The organization will place you with multiple water management companies to start working on water transfer and operating superheaters and pumps. A minimum of two years of experience in the oil industry is required.

Where: Grande Prairie

Salary: $400 to $950 per day

What: SideworX Connect seems to have no shortage of job openings available. The company is currently seeking well testers and well servicing personnel in Edmonton. Although it would be great to have at least one year of experience, it’s not a strict requirement.

Where: Edmonton

Salary: $350 to $800 per day

