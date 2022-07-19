Popular disc golf course reopening in Calgary this weekend

After being closed for more than a year the David Richardson Memorial Disc Golf Course is reopening this weekend.

Environmental repairs have kept the course shut down and will continue for the next little while as players are allowed back on the course starting July 23rd.

Fifteen holes will be opened to allow for playability while avoiding areas needing more time for regrowth.

This temporary layout will remain in place until another evaluation at the end of the season, and again in spring 2023, to determine if the course can return to a full 18-hole layout.

When it’s at its full length, the David Richardson Memorial Disc Golf Course is a par-63 layout ranging from over 7,400 feet in length for experts, to 5,200 feet for beginners.

The Calgary Disc Golf Club boasts 700 members after the sport sky-rocketed in popularity during the pandemic. That makes it the largest club in Canada.

The CDGC is hoping to host national, professional tournaments soon.