Two Alberta small towns named among the most charming in Canada

Nov 14 2023, 6:37 pm
Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock | Todamo/Shutterstock

Alberta is known around the world for its natural beauty, and a new list just ranked two small towns in the province among the most charming in Canada.

The list, compiled by Conde Nast Traveler, revealed that two out of 15 spots were nabbed by locations in the Alberta Rockies.

If you have visited the Alberta Rockies, it’s likely no surprise to you that Canmore and Waterton made the cut.

Canmore

The publication touted Canmore as a town that can “serve as your home base while you explore the rolling foothills of the Canadian Rockies and rushing mountain creeks.”

It also scored big points thanks to its close proximity to Banff National Park, as well as just being an hour west of Calgary.

We mean, the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us certainly enjoyed their time in Canmore, so it checks out that this spot would be considered one of the most charming small towns in Canada!

Waterton

 

Conde Nast Traveler also included Waterton thanks to the opportunity for visitors to “explore both the low-land prairies and steep Rocky Mountain peaks,” with plenty of nature to enjoy and the cute village to spend time in.

Other small towns in Canada to make the list include Tofino in BC, Dawson City in the Yukon, Wellington in Ontario, and Lunenburg in Nova Scotia.

You can check out the full list here.

