There are reports the Calgary Stampede has already seen two animals die during its annual rodeo competitions, and it’s sparking outrage from animal rights advocates.

A disturbing video of one of the reported deaths involving a steer was posted to social media, provoking some intense debate in the comments around the controversial events that are a staple of Stampede.

The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) says it’s calling for an end to the Calgary Stampede’s deadly animal events after Monday’s steer wrestling event, which appeared to result in a fatal injury.

VHS shared it has been tracking fatalities since 1986 and has reported 105 animal deaths due to the rodeo and chuckwagon race in the 47 years since they’ve been keeping tabs.

“You don’t need to be an animal behaviour expert to see the fear in the eyes of a steer being wrestled to the ground. But we still have research proving that animals experience visible signs of stress and elevated stress hormones in rodeos,” says Emily Pickett, VHS campaign director.

It’s not just the Vancouver Humane Society that is sharing its outrage. The Canadian non-profit Animal Justice has also responded to the tragic events.

“Animal Justice is calling for animal cruelty charges in response to the tragic but entirely preventable deaths of a young cow during a ‘steer wrestling’ event at the Calgary Stampede on Monday, and a horse during a chuckwagon race on Saturday.”

The organization says it believes the conduct displayed in the video shared by VHS of the steer death violates Alberta’s Animal Protection Act (APA) and potentially the Criminal Code.

Daily Hive reached out to the Calgary Stampede for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.