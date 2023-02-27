Day Dream Coffee, a super adorable new cafe and bakery concept, just opened in Calgary.

This new coffee shop, located at 536 16th Avenue NW, is like walking straight into a cartoon, from the stuffed animals and pastel colours to the fun drinks and baked goods served here.

Blue coconut lattes, syphon coffee, hot red wine, and more are a few examples of unique items at this specialty cafe. Enjoying them in the comfort of this colourful space only adds to the experience. Hot tea with different herbs and fresh fruit, such as berries and strawberries, is also featured here.

There are tasty macaroon cookies here as well, made in-house and in a different style than you’re likely used to. These aren’t small and delicate, but quite large and stuffed with a hefty amount of cream.

There are some amazing coffee shops in YYC. Is this one of the better ones? The next time you’re in the northwest, stop by and find out for yourself.

Day Dream Coffee

Address: 536 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram