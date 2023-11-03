Former CTV Calgary morning host Joelle Tomlinson joins Global Calgary

NewsMedia

Former CTV Calgary morning host Joelle Tomlinson is joining Global Calgary as the station’s Community Reporter.

Tomlinson was included in the Bell Media layoffs earlier this summer, which saw 1,300 employees lose their jobs. At the time, she said she wasn’t sure what was next for her, but now we can safely say she won’t be leaving journalism.

In a social media post, Tomlinson shared she had been eyeing different opportunities for months until she found the right one.

“The role of community reporter seamlessly fit into my life right now, suited my future goals and, is a change from being attached to the desk. It doesn’t hurt that I have many dear friends at the station who I cannot wait to work alongside.”

For anyone awaiting Tomlinson’s return to the screen, she’ll be back on November 6!

