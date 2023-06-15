NewsMedia

CTV Calgary morning show host Joelle Tomlinson among massive Bell layoffs

Jun 15 2023, 4:04 pm
CTV Calgary | Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock

CTV Calgary couldn’t avoid the impact of the Bell layoffs, as morning host Joelle Tomlinson was among the 1,300 let go.

She made the announcement on social media yesterday while thanking everyone who was “part of this journey to a dream job.”

Tomlinson started with CTV Morning News in 2017 and worked on a number of different stories while also hosting CTV Calgary’s Stampede coverage.

Bell layoffs

joelle_t/instagram

Calgary also lost a radio station in the cuts, with Funny 1060 being one of the six stations Bell shuttered.

The news rocked the Canadian media industry yesterday when employees were informed of the layoffs and closures. The layoffs include a 6% cut at Bell Media, which includes CTV, specialty TV channels, radio stations, and production studios.

In an open letter, BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic said that the layoffs are in an effort to lower costs and fund new growth opportunities in a changing media environment.

“While we are eliminating roles in areas where demand and revenue are declining, we are continuing to invest in key growth areas,” stated Bibic.

“This means continued capital investment where warranted, strategic acquisitions, new partnerships, and service launches to improve our competitiveness and innovation agenda, as well as hiring in growth areas to ensure our long-term success.”

Bibic added that affected employees will receive “fair and reasonable severance packages” along with career transition services.

With files from Allison Stephen

