One dead after vehicle struck by CTrain, tumbles down embankment in Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Dec 1 2023, 8:53 pm
One person is dead following a tragic CTrain collision that sent a vehicle tumbling down an embankment in Calgary this morning.

Calgary Police tells Daily Hive they responded to a single-vehicle collision with a CTrain at around 11:45 am between Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail Northeast.

The vehicle went down an embankment and landed on the CP Rail tracks below.

There were two occupants of the car.

One was in stable condition, and the other was in life-threatening condition and is now deceased.

Westbound Memorial Drive at Southbound Deerfoot is closed at the time of writing this article. There are also significant CTrain delays specifically on the Blue Line.

