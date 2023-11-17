Driver knocked unconscious in violent road rage incident in Calgary

A man was violently attacked and left unconscious in a road rage incident in southwest Calgary on September 7.

The victim was driving on Sarcee Trail SW when his vehicle moved close to a black Toyota Highlander in the lane beside him. Then, a different vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500, aggressively pulled ahead of him and forcefully applied the brakes.

The driver got out of his truck and started yelling and kicking the victim’s car. The victim stayed inside his car and lowered the window to speak to the man, but the suspect started punching him in the face and head, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

You might also like: Charges laid in 47-year-old cold case of murdered teen in Calgary

These neighbourhoods have the cheapest condo down payments in Calgary

Three Calgarians wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to 2021 kidnapping

While the victim was unconscious, the man attempted to pull him out of the vehicle and continued to assault him. It wasn’t until two passersby stopped and intervened that the attack stopped.

It is believed the suspect may have a familial connection to the driver of the black Toyota Highlander.

The attacker fled the scene, and Calgary Police are now asking for the public’s help to find him and have released details to help in their search.

It is believed the suspect’s vehicle is a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with aftermarket black tires, with writing on the box and an aftermarket Chevrolet logo on the front. He is described as between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall, with a medium, athletic build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say they are searching for “CCTV or dashcam footage from people who may have been in either the Coach Hill area at the time of the assault, or who may have travelled on Sarcee Trail or Bow Trail SW in that area at the time of the assault.”