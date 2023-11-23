Calgary Police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a man riding a bike through traffic and waving a broom at surrounding vehicles.

The incident happened around 7 am on Wednesday, November 22, when police were called to the intersection of Macleod Trail and Shawnessy Boulevard SE. It is believed a man was riding a bicycle northbound in the right southbound lane of Macleod Trail while yelling and waving a broom at other vehicles.

A man in his 80s was driving a minivan southbound in the same lane and struck the cyclist while approaching the overpass for Shawnessy Boulevard SE.

The bicycle was propelled into oncoming traffic where it was hit again and became wedged under a small sedan driven by a woman in her 50s. The sedan came to a controlled stop a short distance after striking the bicycle.

The minivan had significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, but neither of the two drivers involved sustained any injuries.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.