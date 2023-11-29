A man was caught on video aggressively attacking a neighbouring vehicle in a road rage incident in Calgary.

The video was posted to Reddit on Tuesday with the caption, “Just your average day in Calgary.”

In the 16-second video, a man can be seen kicking a truck’s tire while stopped at a red light.

Many people in the comment section had a lot to say, especially about the way the man’s ankle seemed to get seriously hurt in the process. In his final kick before the second driver gets out to confront him, his ankle appears to twist before he limps back to the car.

The driver of the truck also seemed to get a lot of support with people commending him for not escalating the argument further.

And of course, there were comments about it being a very “Canadian” confrontation.

This isn’t the first time Calgary has seen an intense road rage incident, there was also a violent attack in September that left one man unconscious.

Our neighbours to the north have also captured some scary moments on camera like this one back in May where a truck can be seen repeatedly ramming into a car on an Edmonton highway.

Daily Hive has reached out to Calgary Police for more information on this incident but has not heard back before the time this article was written.