Solve a murder mystery in this city-wide "CSI Calgary" game next spring

Ready to live out your CSI dreams on the streets of Calgary and use those forensic investigator skills you acquired by watching TV to solve a murder mystery?

A new outdoor experience coming to the city next spring makes it possible to do just that. The “CSI Calgary” game requires players to use forensic techniques, codebreaking, and good old-fashioned detective work to crack the case and solve the mystery using the CluedUpp app on their smartphones.

“CSI Calgary” runs on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with a self-guided game unfolding virtually, giving players the chance to start anytime between 9 am and 2 pm on the day of the event.

You’ll need a team of two to six players and at least one smartphone, and you can expect the game to take approximately two to three hours – although this will vary depending on your detective skills.

Tickets are available now for $73 for a team of up to 6 adults (detectives under 16 and dogs play free!) and can be purchased via the CluedUpp website.

Oh, and did we mention prizes? These will be awarded to the fastest team, best CSI-inspired costumes, best team picture, best team name, best young detective (“under 16s”), and best dog photo.

Join CluedUpp on June 11 for what is quite possibly the largest murder mystery game Calgary will ever see. Costumes are optional, but encouraged, to add to the fun.

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: Start any time between 9 am and 2 pm, with game play lasting approximately 2 to 3 hours

Where: The secret starting location will be revealed in your pre-game briefing

Tickets: $75 for a team of up to six players