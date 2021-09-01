A boozy "Alice in Wonderland" tea party is coming to Calgary this winter

Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at an Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience coming to Calgary early next year.

If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience offers the opportunity to dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails.

The Alice, brought to us by the team behind The Wizard’s Den and Beyond Cinema, has already sold out in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Denver, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco, and now it’s coming to YYC.

Kicking off on January 27, 2022, and running through until March 31, this immersive theatrical event will take place at Sunny Cider House, during which tea party guests will create two Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenges, enjoy “Eat Me” cake, paint the roses red, and much, much more.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and $47 gets you into the experience, with two bespoke cocktails and an “Eat Me” cake included.

This 90-minute alternate reality experience brings the story of Alice and her friends to life and puts guests right in the middle of the tale’s infamous tea party, offering up a one-of-a-kind experience for those both curious and curiouser.

When: January 27 to March 31, 2022

Where: Sunny Cider House (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $47