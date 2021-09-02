Catch live music in Calgary at this Beltline block party next weekend

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask where required, and staying home if you are sick.

Live music is making a comeback in Calgary, and if that’s not something to celebrate, we don’t know what is.

You can catch not one, but five local acts performing in Calgary’s Beltline community at the BLOX Party this month, giving YYC a chance to enjoy some tunes, grab a drink or two, and catch up with friends before the summer is over.

The BLOX is a community of businesses, opportunities, and experiences nestled in the heart of the Beltline, and the BLOX Party is bringing live music back to the area. Presented by the Beltline Business Improvement Area and BIG Winter Classic, this event is gearing up to be one epic party.

BIG Winter Classic is an annual winter music festival, born out of “an idea to celebrate Calgary year-round, not just in the fleeting summer months.” The next edition of the festival is slated to take place in the Beltline from January 27 to 30, 2022, so this September event offers the chance to preview what’s to come this winter.

There will be two shows at two locations along 11th Avenue SW during the BLOX Party on September 11.

The first features D-Day Lewis and Brian Bent at the hair and lifestyle shop GOAT, and doors for this free concert open at 6:30 pm.

Later in the evening, catch Amy Nelson, The Bobby Tenderloin Universe, and Cave Idol at Inner City Brewing Company. Doors open at 7:45 pm, and tickets are available for $15.

Get ready to cheers to live music with your friends and celebrate one of the last remaining weekends of summer in one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Calgary.

When: Saturday, September 11

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm for the first show, and at 7:45 pm for the second show

Where: GOAT (#103 – 708 11th Avenue SW) and Inner City Brewing Company (820 11th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Free admission to the first show, and $15 for the second show