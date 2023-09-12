6 spots around Calgary where you can find the cutest cozy mugs

While the temperatures keep dropping outside in Calgary, you’re probably soaking up all the cozy vibes indoors with warm sweaters and hot drinks.

We love a good mug, and even though it’s so easy to collect a lot of them, this weather is the perfect excuse to squeeze one more into your cupboard! If you’re like us, you like supporting local, so here are six spots in and around Calgary where you can pick up the cutest new (or pre-owned) mug!

Bluerock Gallery

If you’re up for a short (but super scenic) drive south of the city, the Bluerock Gallery has an incredible selection of handmade Alberta pottery. There are also some great places to grab some food, like the iconic Chuckwagon Cafe if you want to make an afternoon of it. You can see their full collection of pottery here

Address: 110 Centre Avenue W, Black Diamond

Ella Grace Marketplace

Vintage lovers will swoon over this giant antique mall in Calgary. There are so many things to see so make sure you schedule enough time to do a thorough tour of the store. There are mugs scattered throughout the building, carefully picked by each of the sellers. Buying pre-owned is a great environmentally friendly choice and good for the wallet as well!

Address: 7271 12th Street SE

Alberta Craft Council

If you don’t feel like driving south of the city to the Bluerock Gallery, you can find many of the same artists in the city at the Alberta Craft Council at cSPACE in Marda Loop. It’s the centre for arts and crafts in the city with so many unique mugs you would never find in a department store.

Address: cSPACE, 1721 29th Avenue 280 SW

Lineham House Galleries

Okotoks is a 20-minute drive outside of city limits and has a surprisingly vibrant art scene. Lineham House Galleries is an old historic house that has been converted into a cute little gallery with a small pottery section tucked into a section in the back of the building. Take a walk down the nearby main street if you don’t find what you’re looking for and check out the other quirky shops that are open like Tribal Connection and Market for a fair trade find!

Address: 33 Elma Street W, Okotoks

Ninth and Brick

This super cute store in Inglewood has a very modern vibe for shoppers who are looking to stay current on trends. You’ll also be supporting a black-owned business when you buy from Ninth and Brick.

Address: 1312B 9th Avenue SE

Show and Sale at the Alberta University of the Arts

The Alberta University of the Arts hosts two Show and Sales a year and it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on one-of-a-kind cozy mugs in Calgary and support student artists at the same time! The main floor of the school turns into a giant marketplace for student to sell their handmade work. Mark your calendars because the next one is coming up soon in November! For full details click here.

Address: Alberta University of the Arts, 1407 14th Avenue NW