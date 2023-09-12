3 super cozy Airbnb stays you can book in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking for the perfect fall staycation, check out one of these super cozy Airbnb stays you can book in Calgary right now.

From luxury relaxation to quaint spots to kick back in, there are some really cute options available around the city, and… they have fireplaces and hot tubs!

Warm up in a French chateau

Everything about this place screams luxury relaxation. It is a massive 11,750-square-foot mansion and is Calgary’s largest vacation rental. It might be large but it still manages to stay cozy with all the comforting amenities it offers. Warm up in front of one of the fireplaces, hop in the hot tub, or roast some s’mores over the fire pit.

How to book: You can book this luxury stay here.

Hike in the Rockies and then warm up by the fireplace

This Airbnb may not be quite as glamorous as an almost 12,000-square-foot mansion but it would make the perfect small cozy getaway. It’s located just off 17th Avenue and it includes parking at the condo as well as a Banff parking pass! It’s the perfect excuse to take off for a short, colourful, fall Larche hike and offers the perfect cozy living room for when you get back and want to warm up next to the fireplace.

How to book: You can book this cute and cozy Airbnb in Calgary here.

Bring the kids on a cozy staycation

This gorgeous Airbnb doesn’t sacrifice style to accommodate younger visitors. This home has everything you need for a cozy staycation, no matter your age. If you’re a new parent, you’ll love the fact that you won’t have to pack too much! This stay comes with bags, snacks, bottles, chairs, and toys for the kids. It’s also a great choice if you’re child-free! Take a dip in the giant bathtub before warming up next to the fireplace with a glass of wine.

How to book: You can book this stylish stay here.