You will soon be able to print COVID-19 vaccination cards in Alberta

Albertans will soon have access to conveniently sized cards showing proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status; however, no vaccine passport is on the way.

“We are working on making MyHealth Records more accessible for Albertans. Soon, Albertans will be able to print a conveniently sized paper card,” Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro tweeted on Thursday.

Vaccination records can be found on MyHealth Records, where you can print a hard copy of the record or display the vaccination record through the mobile app.

— Tyler Shandro (@shandro) August 26, 2021

“To be clear, the Alberta government has not and will not mandate a so-called ‘vaccine passport’ for domestic use,” Shandro added.

If you lost your paper copy of your COVID-19 vaccine record and don’t have internet access to MyHealth Records, you can request another copy through your immunization provider.

If you are travelling internationally and concerned about the validity of your records, the province says Albertans have been successfully travelling using their hard copy paper vaccination records and by using MyHealth Records.

As of August 25, 5,520,209 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of the eligible Albertans, 77.6% have received at least one dose, and 69.2% are considered fully immunized against the virus.

There are currently more than 9,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 308 people in hospital with the virus.