Alberta reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surge past 9,000

Alberta health officials reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the number of Albertans hospitalized due to the virus surpassed the 300 mark.

Including the new cases, there are currently 9,066 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta. That’s an increase of 570 since Wednesday.

The province also identified 692 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 7,131.

There are now 308 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 24 since Wednesday. That number includes 64 individuals in intensive care.

Four new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,360.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 247,786 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alberta. Of those, 236,360 have since recovered.

As of August 25, there have been 5,520,209 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 77.6% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose, and 69.2% considered fully immunized against the virus.