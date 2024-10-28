Canadian country music icon and global superstar Shania Twain will perform at next year’s Calgary Stampede, marking her first appearance at the festival since 2014.

Organizers announced this morning that the five-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, July 5, as part of the Stampede Concert Series.

“With such a devoted fanbase, we have no doubt Shania Twain will be the most anticipated concert of Stampede 2025,” said Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment.

“Her incredible success and iconic contributions to music and fashion make this concert a must-see event for all ages. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her back for what promises to be an unforgettable concert night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.”

You might also like: 12 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: October 28 to November 1

Popular Calgary beer market is set to close one of its outposts this year

7 activities to do while staying warm in Calgary

Twain is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. With six albums released and over 100 million sold worldwide, she was the first artist in history to release three consecutive diamond-certified albums, earning numerous accolades.

Even though Stampede may still feel a ways away, we’re already getting excited to hit the grounds again!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 1 at 10 am MST on Ticketmaster.

Shania Twain

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

When: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Tickets: Starts at $65; get them here