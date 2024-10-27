It’s the last week of October, and there are still plenty of things to do in Calgary to celebrate Halloween before the Mariah Carey tunes take over the rest of the year!

From a thriller-themed line-dancing competition to the last few days of Pumpkin After Dark, you’re bound to find something to make the most of the midweek evenings.

Check out one of these scarily fun events in Calgary this week!

What: If you’re not afraid of getting your hands dirty, check out the HallowSTEAM event at the Telus Spark Science Centre. You’ll have the chance to explore the gross side of science with lots of slime and invisible ink, all while wearing your favourite Halloween costume!

When: Open until October 31

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Tickets start at $32.95 for adults and $23.95 for children and can be purchased here

What: Showing off your dance moves this Halloween could land you a whopping $500 cash prize! Ranchmans is hosting a Thriller line dance competition this Thursday where you can learn a routine to Michael Jackson’s iconic song and even win a prize for your costume.

When: October 31 at 7:30 pm

Where: Ranchmans Calgary – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Cost: Free entry

What: This is your final chance to see your favourite Halloween characters and creatures come to life down the lanes at Pumpkins After Dark this year. It’s a seriously epic display that you don’t want to miss!

When: Now until October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

What: If horror movies aren’t scary enough for you, then watching one deep below ground is bound to give you a fright! Just an hour’s drive outside of Calgary, Canmore Cave Tours is hosting an exclusive in-case screening of The Descent, all about a caving expedition gone horribly wrong. Do you think you have the stomach for it?

When: October 31 to November 2 at 6 pm

Where: Canmore Cave Tours Office – 129 Bow Meadows Crescent

Cost: $169; find tickets here

What: Cheer on the Calgary Hitmen this Wednesday as they battle it out on the ice against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

When: October 30 at 6 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $18; get them here

What: Get ready for a night of headbanging this Tuesday as iconic American punk rock band The Menzingers takes to the stage at the Palace Theatre!

When: October 29 at 7 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre – 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: $45 and can be purchased online here

What: Check out the Jubilations Theatre’s latest show, All Those Rolling Stones, for a whirlwind journey through the ’60s and ’70s with tons of hit songs from the iconic band.

When: Opens on October 26 and runs until January 11, 2025

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

What: Scream on the Calgary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome as they go up against the San Diego Gulls. There are matches on Tuesday and Thursday, so there are plenty of opportunities to go support our players.

When: October 29 at 7 pm; October 31 at 6 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $23; get them here

What: The Gasoline Alley Museum houses the largest public collections of antique vehicles and oil and gas-related artifacts, making it the perfect trip for vintage car lovers. Head over to the museum to explore its collection and even have some family fun with the crafts around the site.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Tickets start at $14.95 for adults (16+) and $8.95 for children (3-15) and can be purchased here

What: This week is your last chance to dress up in your favourite costume and show off your skills at WinSport’s Haunted Mini-Golf. Battle out your family on the course and show them who the true mini-gold champion is!

When: Thursdays to Sundays until October 31

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut

What: Reconnect with nature on a smaller scale this week with one of the incredible DIY workshops at Plant. You can learn how to build your own terrarium, how to create a stunning wreath, and more!

Visit a cute bookstore

What: As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, we can’t wait to cozy up inside with a good book. Don’t know what to read? Luckily, Calgary has so many great bookstores for you to find your next gripping read, whether you want a heartwarming romance novel or a page-turning mystery story.