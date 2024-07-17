Construction on a new arena for the Calgary Flames is set to get underway on Monday, as first reported by Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

After years of trying to work something out, it was announced in late April of 2023 that an agreement had been worked out for a new Event Centre to be built. The project is expected to cost $926 million and will seat approximately 18,000 people.

“As a Calgarian, I’m thrilled to report that on Monday, the Flames, City and Province will officially start the building of the $926 million Event Centre with a sod-turning event,” Francis posted on X this afternoon. “I’m told design renderings will also be unveiled Monday, almost nine years after Ken King unveiled the team’s new vision of a new NHL arena.

“The 18,000-seat home of the Flames will also include a community rink, a parkade and an indoor and outdoor event plaza. It will be built two blocks north of the Saddledome, where the massive Cowboys tent is currently being dismantled. The hope is that construction will be completed in time for the 2027-28 season.”

As a Calgarian I’m thrilled to report that on Monday the Flames, city and province will officially start the building of the $926 million Event Centre with a sod turning event.

I’m told design renderings will also be unveiled Monday, almost nine years after Ken King unveiled the… — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) July 17, 2024

The Flames are in desperate need of a new facility, as the Saddledome, built in 1983, is the NHL’s second-oldest arena, with only New York Rangers’ Madison Square Garden/having been around longer. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has been openly vocal about the fact that the Flames’ current home isn’t up to league standard.

Looks like the city and the Flames have come to an agreement on a new arena. These were the renderings for the arena the last time they had a deal in place. What do we think of the initial renderings? I personally hope they make some improvements to this design. https://t.co/GChQdgOnDf pic.twitter.com/ajnvVoKri4 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) April 25, 2023

An arena deal was believed to have been worked out in 2021 but wound up getting called off late in December of that year. Because that appeared to be a done deal, many Flames fans have been skeptical over this new agreement, but this news should help ease some nerves.