Olympic viewing parties coming to Calgary this month

Those in Calgary looking for plans next weekend are in luck, as the Team Canada FanFest is coming to the city.

From July 26 through July 28, a series of free and family-friendly events will be taking place in Calgary at Stephen Avenue Walk. The FanFest will include all sorts of unique experiences such as Team Canada competition viewing, athlete appearances, live musical performances, and even sport demonstrations. Further details about musical performers and athletes making appearances will be announced in the near future.

🇨🇦 Join the excitement at #TeamCanada FanFest this summer! 🎉 Catch the #Paris2024 Olympic action, meet athletes, enjoy live music, and experience amazing activities in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal — all for FREE! https://t.co/3wc5ybtzPA — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 11, 2024

The event will be hosted by two-time Olympic Champion Catriona Le May Doan, who is a retired speed skater. She took home Gold in the 500m at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, as well as the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. She was also able to pick up a bronze in the 1,000m competition in Nagano.

“I cannot wait to be part of Team Canada FanFest this summer, and bring the excitement of the Olympic Games home,” said Le May Doan. “It’s going to be a magical experience cheering on Team Canada together!”

Also attending with Le May Doan will be Calgary’s own Gilmore Junio, as well as Cynthia Appiah and Maxime Dufour-Lapointe. Junio, who is also a speed skater, competed in the 2018 Olympics hosted in Pyeongchang.

This event is centred around the 2024 Summer Olympics, which are being hosted by Paris and are set to get underway on July 26. There will be 338 athletes representing Canada in Paris, including 21 teenagers, the youngest being 14-year-old skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert.

Calgary will be the first of three Canadian cities to play host to Team Canada’s FanFest. There will also be an event at the CF Shops at Don Mills in Toronto from August 2 to August 5, and a third and final at La Cour Gare Windsor in Montreal from August 9 to August 11.