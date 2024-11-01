14 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this November

If you’re looking for a career change this November, you’re in luck. Major companies across Calgary are hiring for so many jobs right now.

There are positions in healthcare, engineering, entertainment, and more, meaning you’re bound to find a job suitable for your skill set.

Submit your applications, and don’t miss the chance to apply for one of the positions currently available!

Who: No matter your strengths, you’re bound to find a suitable job with the City of Calgary. Jobs at the city oversee the smooth operation of Calgary’s daily operations, which range across 10 different departments.

Jobs: The City of Calgary is currently hiring for over 50 jobs, from opportunities in its trade services to engineering departments.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Atco

Who: Atco is a major engineering, logistics, and energy holding company with thousands of employees. It provides integrated housing and infrastructure solutions and offers a diverse range of services.

Jobs: Atco is currently hiring for 16 jobs in Calgary, from entry-level to senior positions.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: Alberta Health Services is responsible for supporting the health of all Albertans. If you’re interested in healthcare, the provincial health agency is a great place to start, as it offers plenty of opportunities for career growth both within and outside of Calgary.

Jobs: Over 200 jobs are open in Calgary, with openings in nursing, administration, research and innovation, and more.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Pet Valu

Who: Pet Valu is a leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, with around 600 stores across Canada. This is the perfect place to work if you’re a big animal lover.

Jobs: Pet Valu is only hiring for two jobs at the moment, so you’ll want to write your application quickly!

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Enmax

Who: Enmax is an energy solutions company based in Calgary. It operates three business units and is a leading provider of electricity services, products, and solutions.

Jobs: Enmax is currently hiring for three positions, including an Instrumentation & Control Systems Engineer, a Distribution Design Engineer, and an Administrative Assistant.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If you want to turn your love of sports into a career, apply for a job at the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. There are many roles available across departments, including roles in operations and administration.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is hiring for 11 positions.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Bath & Body Works

Who: If you want a workplace that smells amazing, Bath & Body Works might just be the place for you. The company is one of the most popular stores for personal care and home fragrance and operates many shops across Canada.

Jobs: Bath & Body Works is hiring for a retail seasonal sales associate at Cross Iron Mills.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Loblaws

Who: Loblaws is a Canadian retailer that offers shoppers high-quality products from a range of brands, with a focus on local food suppliers.

Jobs: A total of 21 positions are open at various Loblaws stores across Calgary.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

WestJet

Who: WestJet is one of Canada’s leading airline services, operating flights worldwide. It is hiring for many positions right now, including social media advisors, maintenance planners, business analysts, and more.

Jobs: WestJet is hiring for 17 positions in Calgary at the moment.

More: To learn the full list of the 20 available jobs, click here.

SAIT Polytechnic

Who: The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology is one of the major post-secondary institutions in Calgary for those interested in technology, trades and business.

Jobs: There are currently 25 positions available across the academic, corporate, people and culture, and external relations departments.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Earls

Who: Earls is a family-founded Canadian restaurant chain offering delicious food. It has over 70 locations across North America and is the perfect place to work if you want a chance to work somewhere where family is at the heart of the business.

Jobs: Earls is hiring for various roles in its Calgary locations, including cooks, dishwashers, and hosts.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

YMCA

Who: The YMCA offers a wealth of wellness programs for children, adolescents, and adults. If you enjoy an active lifestyle and think you’re good with kids, apply for one of the many positions the charity is currently hiring for.

Jobs: The YMCA is hiring for 24 jobs across Calgary, from swimming instructors to early childhood educators.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Cactus Club

Who: Cactus Club offers “the best in global cuisine using local, fresh ingredients served in a vibrant, contemporary setting.” If you’re interested in working in one of Canada’s most prolific restaurants, you should submit your application.

Jobs: Cactus Club is hiring for a range of front- and back-of-house positions, from office managers to bartenders.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Bank of Montreal

Who: If you’re interested in working at one of the biggest corporations in Canada, you should consider the Bank of Montreal. BMO provides banking services to 13 million people and is hiring for many positions in Calgary at the moment.

Jobs: BMO is hiring for 16 jobs in Calgary with a range of specializations.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.