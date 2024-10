According to gas price analyst site Gas Wizard, prices are expected to decrease in Alberta’s major cities tomorrow.

On Wednesday, October 30, regular gas prices in Edmonton will drop by three cents to $1.35 per litre, while premium gas prices will dip two cents to $1.64.

Diesel prices in YEG are also expected to fall slightly, decreasing to $1.49 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, fuel prices will dip by two cents across the board. Regular gas will drop to $1.44 per litre tomorrow, and premium gas will drop to $1.69 per litre.

Diesel prices are expected to dip two cents to $1.53 per litre in Calgary, according to Gas Wizard.