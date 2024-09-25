VentureJobsMoney

The City of Calgary is hiring for tons of jobs this October and some pay over $100k

Beth Rochester
Sep 25 2024, 10:56 pm
JZAerial Inc/Shutterstock

Are you looking for a career change that will help ease your financial troubles? Well, look no further than the City of Calgary itself. There are tons of jobs available, and many of them pay over $100,000 a year.

The City of Calgary is hiring for tons of jobs in various departments, so there’s bound to be a role your skills are perfect for. From positions in the administrative and business services to the engineering and human resources departments, there’s something for everyone.

So, dig out your resume and apply for one of these incredible jobs if you want to see a huge number on your next pay cheque. For the full list of job opportunities, click here.

Senior Planning Engineer

Mining engineer in training out in the field

Megan Gent (Samantha Clark/BCIT)

Salary: $103,584 to $158,650 per year

Who should apply: Candidates with a degree in engineering, at least eight years of relevant professional engineering, and a current licensure as a Professional Engineer. The City of Calgary is looking for a Senior Planning Engineer to lead and manage projects related to the city’s water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Apply here

Chief Housing Officer

Calgary homes

Una Silkane/Shutterstock

Salary: $140,000 to $213,000 per year

Who should apply: Those with a degree in Business and at least 10 years of progressive experience working in management and leadership roles. This role requires the successful applicant to lead the City of Calgary’s 2024-2030 Housing Strategy, Home is Here, to help remove barriers and provide affordable housing.

Apply here

Leader, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (EDIB)

top employers

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock

Salary: $94,168 to $144,228 per year

Who should apply: Applicants with a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation and degree in a related discipline, such as Human Resources, Organizational Development, or Social Sciences. This role will require the successful candidate to execute initiatives that cultivate a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse workplace.

Apply here

Industrial Maintenance Supervisor

calgary industrial excavator

oasisamuel/Shutterstock

Salary: $83,059 to $125,413 per year

Who should apply: Those with at least four years experience in relevant industrial maintenance and a valid Journeyman Millwright or Electrician certificate. The primary responsibility of this position will be to oversee the maintenance activities of the Water Treatment facilities, including developing work plans and financial budgets.

Apply here

affordable housing

Pumbbg/Shutterstock

Salary: $94,168 to $144,228 per year

Who should apply: Candidates with a degree in a discipline related to Occupational Health and Safety and at least eight years of related experience. The Leader of Safety Operations will supervise a team of four to eight safety advisors who will implement the City’s occupational health and safety programs within its customer business units.

Apply here

Manager, Issues and Opportunities

human resources stock image

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock

Salary: $94,168 to $144,228 per year

Who should apply: Applicants with a master’s degree in Business or Public Administration and at least eight years of experience in business management. This role requires the successful candidate to promote the integration of an issue-prevention mindset in the daily operations of the City’s departments and business units.

Apply here

Calgary Police Service – Safe Disclosure Office Lead

Calgary police officer shot

Calgary Police Service

Salary: $83,059 to $125,413 per year

Who should apply: Applicants should have at least five years of experience in human resources or a related field. They will also be required to have knowledge of human rights legislation and undergo an enhanced security clearance. The Safe Disclosure Office Lead will help create a system for workplace concerns and develop standard operating procedures that foster a respectful and inclusive culture.

Apply here

