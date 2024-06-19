Public ArtUrbanizedCurated

Calgary neighbourhood to get "sunnier" with colourful new mural

Jun 19 2024, 4:04 pm
Jemm Properties

One of Calgary’s artsiest neighbourhoods is about to get a vibrant new addition with some freshly painted bright blooms set to tower over the community soon.

Nestled in the heart of Sunnyside, the Hive, located at 223-9A Street NW, is set to unveil a stunning sunflower mural courtesy of local artist Alex Kwong.

The larger-than-life masterpiece gracing the walls of the Hive pays homage to Sunnyside’s beloved community garden.

Its size and location mean people outside of Sunnyside can also enjoy the visual treat as a focal point visible to commuters on Memorial Drive, pedestrians along the river pathway, and C-train passengers.

Jemm Properties

Jemm Properties

Kwong says he started his career painting murals in Sunnyside, and the inspiration behind the piece is a blend of his own memories and the bee hive that is set to be incorporated into the Hive development itself.

If you’re in the area over the next few days, chances are you’ll catch Kwong at work.

Jemm Properties

Starting June 17 and continuing through June 23, Kwong will be working to bring his vision to life, transforming the blank building side into a vivid display of colour and creativity.

