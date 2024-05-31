Calgarians divided over proposed car-free 17th Avenue

One of Calgary’s most lively streets is 17th Avenue, and some locals want to see it go car-free during its busiest months.

The Beltline Neighbourhoods Association released a survey asking Calgarians for feedback over a proposed open street on 17th Avenue next summer. It would involve closing areas between 4th Street SW and 11th Street SW, with cross streets remaining open for traffic travelling north and south, similar to Stephen Avenue.

The association cites a number of factors that make the community hub less than ideal when open to traffic.

“17th Avenue SW is one of Calgary’s most beloved main streets with hundreds of local businesses, great public spaces and lots of vibrancy. But with the growing popularity of 17th Avenue there are signs the street is not always functioning as great as it could be when we regularly experience overcrowded sidewalks, gridlocked traffic, and excessive noise and air pollution from vehicles,” reads the association’s website.

According to the association, there are a number of benefits to open streets and some notable success stories around the country and North America.

Listed among the benefits are a better local economy to support businesses through increased foot traffic, enhanced community well-being and safety, and improved accessibility for everyone, including seniors, children, and people with mobility challenges.

Some cities that have already adopted successful open streets include New York City, Montreal, Toronto and Denver.

However, if feedback on a recent Reddit thread is any indication, Calgarians seem to be divided on the topic.

Among supporters, many shared a longing for a less noisy area with less “revving.”

Many also seemed to be in support of a defined time frame condensed into summer months and weekends.

The main concern for people opposed to the idea is commuting and parking in an already busy Calgary zone.

Would you like to see 17th Avenue go car-free during the summer months? Let us know in the comments!