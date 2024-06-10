NewsCalgariansPublic ArtCurated

Calgarians react to the city's new Winston Churchill statue

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jun 10 2024, 7:14 pm
Calgarians react to the city's new Winston Churchill statue
@shayneclaytongetson/Instagram | @cmcalgary/Instagram

If you’ve visited downtown Calgary over the past week, you might have noticed a new statue outside one of the city’s most historic buildings, and it’s already drawing mixed reactions from locals.

The bronze statue of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was created by Edmonton artist Danek Modzenski and was unveiled on June 6. It was mostly funded by the Sir Winston Churchill Society of Calgary, with some funding help from the Alberta government.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was one of the many people in attendance at the unveiling, which fell on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The statue sits in front of the McDougall Centre, an old sandstone building that opened all the way back in 1908 as a centre for teacher training.

While news of the statue’s unveiling has been circulating for years, Calgarians still seemed surprised to see it on the street.

Calgarians seem divided over the new statue, which is 1.5 times the size of Churchill himself.

A number of people in a Reddit post shared admiration for the British prime minister, with some acknowledging his shortcomings.

Winston Churchill Calgary Winston Churchill Calgary Winston Churchill Calgary

Others felt Churchill was an appropriate person to be honoured with a statue in the Canadian city.

Calgarians believe several other people deserved to be immortalized in statue form in Calgary, from Terry Fox to Bret Hart.

Some people pointed out it might be used for other less-than-honourable services.

Have you spotted Calgary’s new statue? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Calgarians
+ Public Art
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop