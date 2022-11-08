November in Alberta can be chilly, and the province has been blasted with especially cruel temperatures this week. So bundle up, because five of the top 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Alberta.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, spots in Antarctica and Russia are the only spots outside of Canada that made the list on Tuesday morning.

The coldest place on the planet today is the Amundsen-Scott weather station in Antarctica with a brutal -40ºC. Yikes!

Kicking off the Canadian cold reign is Bow Valley, Alberta, which is in second place at -31ºC with a wind chill of -48°C, followed by Yohin, Northwest Territories, at -31ºC and High Level, Alberta, at a brisk -30ºC.

Other spots in Alberta to crack the top 15 are Pollockville and Banff, both at -27°C this morning.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

With this blast of cold air invading Alberta, it sure is getting us in the winter mood! If it is for you too, you should check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton and Calgary this year. You can never be too prepared for the holiday season!