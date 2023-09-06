Back to the grind: 6 Calgary coffee shops to study in this fall

It’s that time of year again, many Calgarians are heading back to school and might be on the lookout for some cute coffee shops in Calgary to study in this fall.

Here are six of our favourites in the city with everything from vinyl and art to a spot where you can be guaranteed caffeine 24/7.

Primary Colours Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primary Colours (@primarycolourscafe)

This stylish coffee shop in Brittania is an ideal study spot. It’s surprisingly spacious and there are some charging spots available. It’s also located a few minutes away from a scenic lookout point and pathway, perfect for a study break!

Where: 802 49th Avenue SW

Hours: 9 am until 9 pm daily

I Love You Coffee Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Love You Coffee Shop (@iloveyoucoffeeshop)

This quaint little coffee shop is easy to miss and quite literally lives up to its “underground” name. You’ll have to walk down a flight of stairs to this basement coffee shop but it’s well worth the effort. I Love You Coffee Shop is inspired by Japanese Jazz Bars with a range of vinyl records to pick from and enjoy while sipping your coffee and getting your study game on.

Where: 348B 14th Avenue SW

Hours: 8 am until 6 pm Monday to Thursday, 8 am until 7 pm Friday, 9 am until 7 pm on Saturday and 9 am until 6 pm on Sunday.

Blackfoot Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackfoot Truckstop Diner (@blackfootdiner)

Okay, this spot isn’t exactly a coffee shop but it does serve coffee and it’s open 24/7 which means you can work the whole night away if you need to.

Where: 1840 9th Avenue SE

Hours: 24/6

Higher Ground Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Higher Ground ☕ (@highergroundcafeyyc)

Higher Ground serves some of the best coffee in the city and has lots of tables to choose from to study at but you’ll want to get there early because it is a popular place and gets busy fast. It has two locations with one of those locations being near some of the city’s biggest post-secondary institutions so you won’t have to travel far!

Where: 1126 Kensington Road NW and 2502 Capitol Hill Crescent NW

Hours: 8 am until 10 pm daily at the Kensington location and 8 am until 6 pm daily at the Capitol Hill location.

The Artist Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michelle | maven & mention (@mavenandmention)

This one’s for the art students who may be looking for inspiration as well as a place to practice sketching! Check out the incredibly carefully curated artwork all over the walls during short study breaks. It also has gourmet coffees and matcha to keep you warm.

You might want to save this one for weekend study days since it’s open longer and during the day.

Where: 1840 20th Avenue NW

Hours: 4 to 10 pm Wednesday to Friday, 9 am to 10 pm on Saturday, and 9 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Vendome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vendome (@vendomeyyc)

For anyone who uses transit to get around, this coffee shop is a great option because it’s so close to Sunnyside station. It’s not just convenient though, Vendome has incredible food and coffee with the option to either sit inside or outside. It’s also located next to the ContainR in Kensington, so if you plan carefully you might be able to catch some live music when you’re done!

Where: 940 2nd Avenue NW

Hours: Coffee and brunch served from 7 am until 3 pm daily.