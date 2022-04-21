The Calgary International Beerfest is always a highlight event in the city, and it’s making a return this spring.

The largest beer festival in Canada is taking place in YYC on May 6 and 7, 2022, at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

Attendees will be able to sample 700+ beers, ciders, and spirits from more than 150 breweries and distilleries across 40 countries.

A massive list of the breweries, distilleries, cideries, and restaurants you’ll be able to check out was just announced on the ABF website.

Some of the businesses in attendance will include Eighty-Eight Brewing, Steam Whistle Brewing, Banded Peak Brewing, Parallel 49 Brewing Company, and SO many more.

In addition to wandering out and drinking some of the best craft beer from across the world, there will also be beer seminars to attend, VIP beer geek experiences, local live DJs, food from over 20 of Calgary’s best restaurants, and so much more.

Many of the restaurants going are among the most popular and well thought of in the city, like Leopold’s Tavern, Spolumbo’s Deli, Prairie Dog, and the Greta Food Truck.

Advance tickets are on sale right now, so don’t wait to get excited for the hoppiest event of the year.

Calgary International Beerfest 2022

When: May 6 and 7, 2022

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park – 20 Roundup Way, Calgary

Price: $19.99-$49.99; buy online

Instagram