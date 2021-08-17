Mingle with kangaroos at an adults-only drag night in Calgary this weekend

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Pride Week is nearly upon us in Calgary, and what better way to prepare than by cuddling with some adorable animals and dancing in drag?

Cobb’s Adventure Park’s upcoming “Adults-only Drag Night” event will have you visiting kangaroos, feeding baby goats, throwing axes, enjoying a drag show, and attending a makeup tutorial like no other.

The adults-only night runs from 6 to 10 pm on Saturday, August 21. Tickets include access to all of the park’s activities (with no waiting in line behind the kids!), one alcoholic beverage, and delicious appetizers.

Get your fill of Cobb’s’ many activities, including mini golf, puzzles, and archery, and then dance in drag, watch a show featuring some amazing drag Kings and Queens, and check out a makeup tutorial.

And as if that isn’t all exciting enough, Cobb’s’ famous baby kangaroos will be circulating throughout the venue during the 18+ event, which only happens when the park is closed to children. Animal lovers will also be able to visit with wallabies, fainting goats, alpacas, and other farm friends.

Plus, if the included drink and appetizers aren’t enough for you, beer, wine, and spirits will also be available for purchase, and you can dine at the adventure park’s food truck all night long, with offerings like mini donuts, burgers, and poutine.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and adults-only events at Cobb’s always sell out quickly, so you’ll want to jump on this one ASAP!

When: August 21

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Tickets: $45