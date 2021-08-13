Here are 50+ places to get a Pride-themed cocktail in Alberta this month
LGBTQ2S+ Pride celebrations run throughout the summer months in Alberta, with Edmonton’s Pride week just passed in June and Calgary’s coming up from August 27 to September 6.
One fun way to celebrate this year is by supporting a good cause while enjoying colourful and refreshing cocktails made by some of the province’s best bartenders.
In support of the Skipping Stone Foundation, Eat North has launched the Shake, Stir & Strainbow cocktail campaign for the fourth year in a row, bringing a unique fundraiser to Alberta while cheers-ing Pride.
Shake, Stir & Strainbow kicks off on Friday, August 13, and more than 50 restaurants and bars across the province have created Pride-themed feature cocktails that are available to order through September 3.
A complete list of participating Alberta locations and their Pride cocktail creations can be found below.
Calgary
- A1 Bodega & Cafe – Cococabana
- Allora – Pride Passion
- Alloy
- Alumni – Creamsicle Fizz
- Alvin’s Jazz Club
- Bridgette Bar – Can’t Think Straight
- Calcutta Cricket Club
- Cannibale – The Watermelon Carousel
- Chairman’s Steakhouse – Deconstructed Lu’au Cosmo
- Civic Tavern – Razzle Dazzle
- Dandy Brewing Co. – The Milanese Dandy Gin and Tonic
- Deane House – Chamomile Me by Your Name
- Donna Mac – RhuBarb’s Drag Race
- Fairmont Palliser – Summer’s Evening
- Fonda Fora – The Dance of the 41
- Free House – The Blue Lagoon
- Hawthorn Dining Room – Summer’s Evening
- High Line Brewing – Berry Beret
- Hy’s Steakhouse – Passion Fruit Caipiroska
- JINBAR – Carousel Club
- The King Eddy
- Last Best Brewing – Pride Punch
- Lulu Bar – Friend of Dorothy
- Mikey’s on 12th – Classic Margarita
- Native Tongues – Mushu’s Business
- Orchard – Thin Line
- Paper Lantern – Blue Castro
- Poolside at Hotel Arts – Show Me Your Colours
- Posto Pizzeria and Bar
- The Prairie Emporium – Sashay, you Sangria! (only available during events: August 13, August 28, August 29, and September 1 to 3)
- Proof – Dorothy’s Mate
- Rendesvouz
- River Cafe
- Shelter – Mother Pride
- Ship and Anchor – Watermelon Crush
- Teatro – Disco Stick
- Ten Foot Henry – Songs of Bilitis
- The Derrick
- The Goose
- Township – Pink Is The New Blue
- Vendome – The Hair Flip
- Winebar Kensington – The Pride Not The Prejudice
- Yellow Door Bistro – Ruby Red Slipper
Edmonton
- Central Social Hall – Sage and Lavender Sizzle
- Three Vikings – Rosé Apothecary
- Tres Carnales Rostizado – ChiChi
Canmore
- Tapas Canmore – Purple Brick Road
The campaign’s spirits partner is Remy-Cointreau, and bartenders at participating locations were asked to craft these vibrant drinks using a spirit of their choice from the company’s brands, which include Mount Gay Rum, Cointreau, Botanist Gin, Tito’s Vodka, and St-Remy.
A minimum of $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Skipping Stone Foundation, a province-wide charity that supports trans and gender-diverse youth through a variety of year-round programming.
Last year, the campaign raised over $5,000 for the charity, and this year event organizers have set a new fundraising goal of $6,000 by the time Shake, Stir & Strainbow wraps up on September 3.
So get out there and sip a colourful beverage for a good cause this month!
Shake, Stir & Strainbow 2021
When: August 13 to September 3
Where: 50+ participating locations across Alberta