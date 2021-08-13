Here are 50+ places to get a Pride-themed cocktail in Alberta this month

LGBTQ2S+ Pride celebrations run throughout the summer months in Alberta, with Edmonton’s Pride week just passed in June and Calgary’s coming up from August 27 to September 6.

One fun way to celebrate this year is by supporting a good cause while enjoying colourful and refreshing cocktails made by some of the province’s best bartenders.

In support of the Skipping Stone Foundation, Eat North has launched the Shake, Stir & Strainbow cocktail campaign for the fourth year in a row, bringing a unique fundraiser to Alberta while cheers-ing Pride.

Shake, Stir & Strainbow kicks off on Friday, August 13, and more than 50 restaurants and bars across the province have created Pride-themed feature cocktails that are available to order through September 3.

A complete list of participating Alberta locations and their Pride cocktail creations can be found below.

Calgary

A1 Bodega & Cafe – Cococabana

Allora – Pride Passion

Alloy

Alumni – Creamsicle Fizz

Alvin’s Jazz Club

Bridgette Bar – Can’t Think Straight

Calcutta Cricket Club

Cannibale – The Watermelon Carousel

Chairman’s Steakhouse – Deconstructed Lu’au Cosmo

Civic Tavern – Razzle Dazzle

Dandy Brewing Co. – The Milanese Dandy Gin and Tonic

Deane House – Chamomile Me by Your Name

Donna Mac – RhuBarb’s Drag Race

Fairmont Palliser – Summer’s Evening

Fonda Fora – The Dance of the 41

Free House – The Blue Lagoon

Hawthorn Dining Room – Summer’s Evening

High Line Brewing – Berry Beret

Hy’s Steakhouse – Passion Fruit Caipiroska

JINBAR – Carousel Club

The King Eddy

Last Best Brewing – Pride Punch

Lulu Bar – Friend of Dorothy

Mikey’s on 12th – Classic Margarita

Native Tongues – Mushu’s Business

Orchard – Thin Line

Paper Lantern – Blue Castro

Poolside at Hotel Arts – Show Me Your Colours

Posto Pizzeria and Bar

The Prairie Emporium – Sashay, you Sangria! (only available during events: August 13, August 28, August 29, and September 1 to 3)

Proof – Dorothy’s Mate

Rendesvouz

River Cafe

Shelter – Mother Pride

Ship and Anchor – Watermelon Crush

Teatro – Disco Stick

Ten Foot Henry – Songs of Bilitis

The Derrick

The Goose

Township – Pink Is The New Blue

Vendome – The Hair Flip

Winebar Kensington – The Pride Not The Prejudice

Yellow Door Bistro – Ruby Red Slipper

Edmonton

Central Social Hall – Sage and Lavender Sizzle

Three Vikings – Rosé Apothecary

Tres Carnales Rostizado – ChiChi

Canmore

Tapas Canmore – Purple Brick Road

The campaign’s spirits partner is Remy-Cointreau, and bartenders at participating locations were asked to craft these vibrant drinks using a spirit of their choice from the company’s brands, which include Mount Gay Rum, Cointreau, Botanist Gin, Tito’s Vodka, and St-Remy.

A minimum of $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Skipping Stone Foundation, a province-wide charity that supports trans and gender-diverse youth through a variety of year-round programming.

Last year, the campaign raised over $5,000 for the charity, and this year event organizers have set a new fundraising goal of $6,000 by the time Shake, Stir & Strainbow wraps up on September 3.

So get out there and sip a colourful beverage for a good cause this month!

When: August 13 to September 3

Where: 50+ participating locations across Alberta