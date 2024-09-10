If you’re looking for the perfect way to relax and get cozy, there’s a new Nordic spa opening in Calgary this fall you’ll want to check out.

Just in time for the cold weather, Clear Nordic Spa has announced it will be opening its doors to the public in November and it has so many dreamy features.

The spa includes one in-floor hot tub and one in-floor cold plunge pool, an infrared sauna, a steam sauna, an event sauna, three relaxation zones, and a post-spa Zen room.

If you want to incorporate hydrotherapy into a daily routine, they even offer memberships with reduced rates and guest privileges. If you have the cash spare, there is also an option that includes permanent private locker access and a swimwear wash program so you can head straight there after a long day at the office.

It is designed to be a truly mindful experience with an emphasis on silence to help you tap into a peaceful state.

The interior is a Japanese-Scandinavian fusion, intentionally created to help create a minimalistic and calming environment.

This new Calgary spa is definitely what we needed heading into winter this year. Do you think you’ll check it out for yourself? Let us know in the comments!

Clear Nordic Spa

Opening date: November 2024

Address: 5629 Signal Hill Centre SW