These are the six most expensive houses for sale around Calgary right now
Sep 9 2024, 9:21 pm
If the cool weather has you craving cozy nights indoors where you can just kick back and enjoy a good book and a glass of wine, these epic houses in Calgary will fuel all your homey fantasies.
From cozy cabin-like mansions to brick estates with ambient backyard lighting and so many fireplaces, these are some of the most beautiful (and expensive) homes for sale in Calgary right now.
Range Road 44
- Asking price: $19,500,000
- Five-bedroom, 13-bathroom ranch
- 480 acres
242249 Westbluff Road, Rocky View County
- Asking price: $13,450,000
- Five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
- 5,851 square feet
1308 Montreal Avenue SW
- Asking price: $10,000,000
- Five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house
- 4,062 square feet
901 – 100 10th Street NW
- Asking price: $10,000,000
- Four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment
- 4,372 square feet
914 Crescent Road NW
- Asking price: $9,999,999
- Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 6,148 square feet
930 Prospect Avenue SW
- Asking price: $9,975,500
- Five-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 6,725 square feet