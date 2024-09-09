Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

These are the six most expensive houses for sale around Calgary right now

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Sep 9 2024, 9:21 pm
These are the six most expensive houses for sale around Calgary right now
Sotheby's International Realty Canada | Real Estate Professionals Inc.

If the cool weather has you craving cozy nights indoors where you can just kick back and enjoy a good book and a glass of wine, these epic houses in Calgary will fuel all your homey fantasies.

From cozy cabin-like mansions to brick estates with ambient backyard lighting and so many fireplaces, these are some of the most beautiful (and expensive) homes for sale in Calgary right now.

Range Road 44

Calgary houses

Engel & Völkers Calgary

Calgary houses

Engel & Völkers Calgary

Calgary houses

Engel & Völkers Calgary

Calgary houses

Engel & Völkers Calgary

  • Asking price: $19,500,000
  • Five-bedroom, 13-bathroom ranch
  • 480 acres

242249 Westbluff Road, Rocky View County

Calgary houses

Re/Max House of Real Estate

Calgary houses

Re/Max House of Real Estate

Calgary houses

Re/Max House of Real Estate

  • Asking price: $13,450,000
  • Five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
  • 5,851 square feet

1308 Montreal Avenue SW

Spencer Stupka

Spencer Stupka

Spencer Stupka

Spencer Stupka

Spencer Stupka

Spencer Stupka

  • Asking price: $10,000,000
  • Five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house
  • 4,062 square feet

901 – 100 10th Street NW

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

  • Asking price: $10,000,000
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment
  • 4,372 square feet

914 Crescent Road NW

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

  • Asking price: $9,999,999
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 6,148 square feet

930 Prospect Avenue SW

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

  • Asking price: $9,975,500
  • Five-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 6,725 square feet
GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop