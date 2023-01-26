4.2.4 Bar. Kitchen. Social., Calgary’s newest bar, eatery, and social lounge, just opened its doors.

This cool new concept with a sports bar vibe has sports memorabilia on the walls, games on the TV, and a menu filled with epic pub-style grub that all seem extremely Instagrammable.

There’s even a dish called the Instagrammable Nachos, which is served with house-fried chips, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, cilantro, and two kinds of melted cheese. This is available in three different sizes, including one massive portion fit for an entire team.

Another eye-catching meal here is the hand-breaded Onion Tower appetizer that is stacked super high and served with sriracha mayo and garlic chive mayo.

For food, there are many more options like burgers, sandwiches, ales, desserts, and both pan and thin-crust pizza styles.

The beer list here feels like one that belongs in a sports bar, having some of the best local brews on tap (like Last Best IPA) and reliable classics like Molson Canadian.

This spot also has events, so keep an eye on what’s going on, from trivia nights to sporting events to happy hour specials.

Address: #101, 2411 4th Street NW, Calgary

