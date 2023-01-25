Monga Fried Chicken, a super popular Taiwanese fried chicken spot, is opening Alberta’s first location in Calgary.

Moving into Calgary’s Chinatown, this franchise has outposts across Ontario and in Vancouver, and now we will have one to call our own. Mongo gets its name from the Wanhua district, which is said to be the birthplace of Taiwanese culture.

Celebrating some of that street food culture is the menu here, offering chicken that is marinated in honey and then dipped into a batter instead of dry flour.

There are five different types of signature chicken flavours available here: Hot Chick, The King, Taiker, Misty, and Cheese-E. There’s also fried chicken, tenders, wings, and popcorn chicken.

This is a street food spot after all, and customers can also try some fun snacks like veggie tempura, mushroom tempura, crispy fries, and golden buns with condensed milk. Pair it with any of the fruit drinks or bubble teas here as well.

And then there are the baogers, which is a combination of a bao bun and a classic burger. These are filled with all sorts of toppings, like fries, fried chicken, shrimp cake, and more.

This is an exciting new opening for Calgary and Alberta, so stay tuned for upcoming details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monga Fried Chicken Canada (@mongacanada)

Monga Fried Chicken

Address: 103-303 Centre Street SW, Calgary

Instagram