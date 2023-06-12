The City of Calgary is hiring for so many jobs and some pay over $100K

If your plans this spring included getting a new job, now is a good time to look as the City of Calgary is hiring for some high-paying gigs.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website lists various jobs it is hiring for, with positions available for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

We scoured the careers and found some of the highest-paying ones, so if you are looking for a gig that’ll make your bank account balloon, here are a few to apply for.

Annual Salary: $101,739 to $160,067

What: The Manager of Building Safety and Inspection Services is accountable for and oversees the strategic direction and operational management of the division in alignment with the Corporate Strategy and Department goals. Building Safety and Inspection Services is accountable for public safety while providing strategic direction to 150+ staff in two operational teams within Development, Business and Building Services.

Annual Salary: $100,567 to $154,029

What: As the Senior Development Engineer, you will be responsible for leading engineering practice improvements and quality assurance processes across the Division and liaising with industry partners to develop solutions for new developments. As the senior engineer within the Section, this position focuses on mentoring and the development of engineers and technologists to ensure consistent application of standards and requirements.

Salary: $124,627 to $198,671

What: The Manager, Materials and Surface Restoration is responsible for managing issues related to construction, maintenance, and upgrading of key road infrastructure for the City of Calgary. This position provides technical and strategic leadership for the delivery of construction, operations, and maintenance of Contract Services, Materials and Research, Construction Services, and Paving.

Annual Salary: $80,640 to $121,760

What: An exciting opportunity is available for a Human Resources professional with knowledge and experience consulting with leaders to develop and implement business-focused outcomes, HR plans, strategies, and actions aligned with business plans to support service delivery to Calgarians. The city is seeking someone who builds inclusive partnerships with client groups, focuses on people, and priorities, and shaping the employee experience. No two days are alike! Flexibility and adaptability are required as priorities shift, new issues emerge, and deadlines change. What remains constant is your strategic, consultative style and the comprehensive partnerships you have formed with client groups.

Annual Salary: $80,640 to $121,760

What: As the Business Continuity and Emergency Planner, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining business continuity and emergency plans (BCEP) for Recreation and Social Programs.