7 cities close to Calgary are hiring and some jobs pay over $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Calgary are hiring.

The City of Calgary is looking to fill a number of positions as well.

But if a change of scenery is what you are looking for, here are seven towns and cities close to Calgary that are hiring right now.

Who: The Town of Okotoks is a progressive corporation offering a challenging and dynamic workplace where collaboration, open communication, and teamwork assist the team in providing exceptional customer service. Jobs: Okotoks is hiring for 15 jobs right now including a planner, which pays over $100,000. Perks: Employees are provided a “competitive and comprehensive compensation and benefits program” More: Learn more here. High River Who: High River strives to provide a culture that’s focused on accountability, connection, and excellence. Jobs: High River is hiring for four jobs including customer service representative and PLAY leader. More: Learn more on its website. Cochrane Who: The Town of Cochrane welcomes creative and skilled individuals to join their team, upholding values of financial, social, and environmental sustainability, and committed to serving the community. Jobs: Cochrane is hiring for four positions. The director of community growth position pays over $160,000 Perks: The Town of Cochrane says, “Our employees enjoy many benefits including competitive public sector pay, comprehensive health and dental benefits package, professional learning and development opportunities and the opportunity to work with other talented municipal professionals.” More: Learn more on its website. Chestermere