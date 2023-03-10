7 cities close to Calgary are hiring and some jobs pay over $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Calgary are hiring.
The City of Calgary is looking to fill a number of positions as well.
But if a change of scenery is what you are looking for, here are seven towns and cities close to Calgary that are hiring right now.
Airdrie, Alberta (Ramon Cliff/Shutterstock)
Who: The City of Airdrie offers a flexible work environment north of Calgary.
Jobs: There are currently eight positions available with the City of Airdrie including a downtown revitalization coordinator and a social planner. Both of those positions pay over $100,000 a year.
Perks: The City says it offers an “excellent and comprehensive health, dental, paramedical and benefits plan” and a “first-in-class pension plan.”
More: Learn more on the City’s website.
Okotoks Dawgs Baseball
Who: The Town of Okotoks is a progressive corporation offering a challenging and dynamic workplace where collaboration, open communication, and teamwork assist the team in providing exceptional customer service.
Jobs: Okotoks is hiring for 15 jobs right now including a planner, which pays over $100,000.
Perks: Employees are provided a “competitive and comprehensive compensation and benefits program”
More: Learn more here.
@townofhighriver/Instagram
Who: High River strives to provide a culture that’s focused on accountability, connection, and excellence.
Jobs: High River is hiring for four jobs including customer service representative and PLAY leader.
More: Learn more on its website.
teutat/Shutterstock
Who: The Town of Cochrane welcomes creative and skilled individuals to join their team, upholding values of financial, social, and environmental sustainability, and committed to serving the community.
Jobs: Cochrane is hiring for four positions. The director of community growth position pays over $160,000
Perks: The Town of Cochrane says, “Our employees enjoy many benefits including competitive public sector pay, comprehensive health and dental benefits package, professional learning and development opportunities and the opportunity to work with other talented municipal professionals.”
More: Learn more on its website.
pineda.glenn/shutterstock
Who: Chestermere is a dynamic recreational city with all the ambiance of a laid-back lakeside community. Here you will find endless opportunities to relax and unwind.
Jobs: Chestermere is hiring for nine positions. The asset management coordinator requires “long periods of sitting.”
More: Learn more on its website.
Who: Strathmore is a vibrant, welcoming community that is recognized as a regional hub for business and recreation just east of Calgary.
Jobs: Strathmore is hiring for four positions. The director of community growth position pays over $160,000.
Perks: It offers a comprehensive benefits package from day one.
More: Learn more here.
Nick Fox/Shutterstock
Who: The Town of Canmore is always looking for great people to join their team of diverse, passionate, and innovative professionals who strive each and every day to make Canmore an amazing play to live, work, and play!
Jobs: Canmore is hiring for 14 positions with part-time, full time and seasonal jobs all available.
Perks: The city says it offers a comprehensive benefits package from day one.
More: Learn more on its website.