15 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this June

Who: Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation delivers excitement! Its mission is to connect people with sports and entertainment. Through its four pillars of customer service — courtesy, safety, cleanliness, and excitement — it creates an energetic work environment for all our employees. If an industry that’s fast-paced, dynamic, and passionate about guest experience excites you, then this may be the company for you.

Jobs: CSEC is hiring for 23 jobs right now including Stampede Cook, Data Engineer & Developer for Hockey Operations, and Chef de Partie.

Who: The Town of Okotoks is a progressive corporation offering a challenging and dynamic workplace where collaboration, open communication, and teamwork assist the team in providing exceptional customer service.

Jobs: Okotoks is hiring for six jobs right now including a Community Wellness & Volunteer Administrator and Fleet & Facilities Manager

Jobs: It’s hiring for three positions.

Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more.

Who: City employees deliver the services, run the programs and operate the facilities which make a difference in our community. The City offers unique, diverse jobs and a variety of work locations. Together we make Calgary a great place to make a living, a great place to make a life.

Jobs: The City of Calgary is looking to hire over 75 jobs.

Who: Safe Software (Safe) is the world’s only all-data enterprise integration company. Specializing in geospatial data integration, the Safe team is passionate about creating amazing technology that helps hundreds of thousands all over the world do amazing things with data.

Jobs: Safe Software is currently hiring for a Product Marketing Manager, C++ Software Developer II, FME Form, C++ Software Developer II, CMDI (CMD), Quality Analyst I, Account Manager II, Software Engineer in Test, Account Manager, Quality Analyst Intern (September 2023), and C++ Software Developer Intern (September 2023).

Perks: Employees enjoy extended Health, Dental, and Vision benefits from day one of employment, as well as learning and development opportunities, profit sharing, and Safe’s RRSP/TFSA matching program. Remote work is available across Canada (excluding Quebec), with hybrid work available to those near Safe’s headquarters in Surrey, BC. Safe HQ offers an on-site gym, community lunches, and even lunchtime sports!

Who: Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline and the largest provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-US transborder market, and the international market to and from Canada.

Jobs: Air Canada is hiring for five positions in Calgary, including ground support equipment technicians and flight attendants.

Perks: Air Canada offers one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry. It offers employees and their immediate family members special rates on airfare. Plus, through Air Canada’s partners, employees also enjoy discounts on car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages, and tour operators.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

Who: The Calgary Airport Authority says it is more than just planes and tarmacs. Its purpose travels beyond the runway into the communities it serves. It is about connections, stories, and life-defining adventures made possible by the work it does.

Jobs: Calgary International Airport is hiring for a Terminal Operations Specialist.

Perks: YYC says it offers a competitive benefit and pension program, as well as a health and wellness program. Its comprehensive suite of options ensures that it can meet your unique needs.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are over 15 positions in Calgary right now, including a Sales Advisor, Insurance Advisor, and Accountant.

Perks: The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

Who: Amazon is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Jobs: It’s hiring for 4 positions including multiple data centre technicians.

Perks: Amazon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Jobs: It is hiring for several positions from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Calgary right now.

Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks is hiring hundreds of positions in the Calgary area, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: The University of Calgary is a bold and spirited institution that aims to be recognized as one of Canada’s top five research universities, grounded in innovative learning and teaching and fully engaged with the community.

Jobs: The University of Calgary is hiring for over 100 jobs.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton.

Jobs: The Brick is hiring for four positions.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Jobs: Walmart is hiring more than 170 positions in Calgary this month.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

